RBF Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

