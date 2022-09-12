RBF Capital LLC Buys 17,021 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $338.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

