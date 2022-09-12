RBF Capital LLC Buys 17,785 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 462,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 162,514 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Neuronetics Stock Up 3.3 %
STIM stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
