RBF Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $299.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

