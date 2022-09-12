RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,826 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in ON24 by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ON24 by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at $15,524,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $8,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $9.80 on Monday. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $465.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

