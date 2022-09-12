RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.25. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

