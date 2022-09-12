RBF Capital LLC Cuts Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,919 shares of company stock worth $556,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.