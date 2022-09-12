RBF Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.62. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

