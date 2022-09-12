RBF Capital LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

About Hamilton Beach Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

