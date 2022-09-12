RBF Capital LLC Has $271,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.
Nordstrom Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
