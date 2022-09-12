RBF Capital LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

