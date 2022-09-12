RBF Capital LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,045 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

