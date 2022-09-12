RBF Capital LLC Invests $162,000 in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of UVXY stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

