RBF Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,026,000 after buying an additional 97,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

