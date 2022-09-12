RBF Capital LLC Invests $457,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $27.53 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

