RBF Capital LLC Invests $541,000 in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Everi by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,614 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 199,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $18.56 on Monday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

