RBF Capital LLC Invests $793,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $274,214,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $53.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.91. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

