RBF Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 349,183 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 321,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Quantum by 792.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quantum

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quantum Price Performance

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.71 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QMCO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

