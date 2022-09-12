RBF Capital LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Chubb stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.10. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

