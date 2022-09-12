RBF Capital LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.