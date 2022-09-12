RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,425,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $26.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

