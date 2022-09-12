RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,033.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

TQQQ stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $91.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

