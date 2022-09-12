RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $29.37 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

