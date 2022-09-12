RBF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

