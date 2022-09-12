RBF Capital LLC Sells 170,000 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.0 %
TAST opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
