RBF Capital LLC Sells 187,657 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,657 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Regis were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regis by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regis by 125.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Price Performance

NYSE RGS opened at $1.36 on Monday. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.