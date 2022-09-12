RBF Capital LLC Sells 20,301 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 53.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 495,288 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 204.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 651,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 62.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 917,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 353,134 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 68.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 285,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of REAL opened at $2.43 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $232.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $125,365. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

