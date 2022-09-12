RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 723,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.