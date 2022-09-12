RBF Capital LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $66,029,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 141.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,960 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 38.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vontier by 94.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,968,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,975,000 after acquiring an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity

Vontier Price Performance

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VNT opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

