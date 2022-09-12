RBF Capital LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Chegg by 61.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $18,263,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Chegg Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHGG opened at $23.07 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Get Rating

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

