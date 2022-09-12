RBF Capital LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.