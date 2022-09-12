RBF Capital LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GBLI opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $27.99.
Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
