RBF Capital LLC Trims Stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.31. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Stories

