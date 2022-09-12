Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.57 EPS.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $724.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.