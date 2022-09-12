Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $129.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.95. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 80.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.