Relay Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $29.01 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $38.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,008 shares of company stock worth $2,428,154. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after buying an additional 211,321 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

