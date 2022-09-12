Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

RTOKY stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

