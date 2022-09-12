Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Repay stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $857.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Insider Activity

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repay by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.