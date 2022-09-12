Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Saia in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Saia’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $202.28 on Monday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.