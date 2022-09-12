Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

CCK opened at $98.73 on Monday. Crown has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 5,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crown by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

