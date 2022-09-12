Research Analysts Set Expectations for Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Internet Initiative Japan’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.48 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

About Internet Initiative Japan

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51.

(Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.