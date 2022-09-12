ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,193,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ResMed by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ResMed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD opened at $236.03 on Monday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $298.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

