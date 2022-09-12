Reviewing Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 72.69 -$66.92 million ($1.53) -7.50 Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 117.05 -$142.10 million ($1.85) -1.62

Analyst Ratings

Caribou Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Caribou Biosciences and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 155.74%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 277.78%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -636.48% -23.75% -20.27% Autolus Therapeutics -6,551.06% -59.32% -44.86%

Volatility and Risk

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Autolus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.