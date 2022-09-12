Reviewing Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) and DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF)

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) and DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Domino’s Pizza Group and DIAGNOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Group $771.16 million 1.67 $107.67 million N/A N/A DIAGNOS $350,000.00 29.34 -$2.08 million ($0.04) -3.70

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and DIAGNOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Domino’s Pizza Group has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and DIAGNOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A DIAGNOS -596.56% -565.34% -171.15%

Risk & Volatility

Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Group beats DIAGNOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

