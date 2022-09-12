RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. RF Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.11 million. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.79 on Monday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.29% of RF Industries worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

