RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $24.25 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $273.56 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $733.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.93.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in RH by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 911.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

