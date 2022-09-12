RH to Post FY2023 Earnings of $24.96 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $24.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.01. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Shares of RH stock opened at $273.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average is $299.93. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $733.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

