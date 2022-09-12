Robert Gordon Carmichael Sells 9,700 Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,324,750.50.
Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
