Robert Gordon Carmichael Sells 9,700 Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,324,750.50.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIL. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

