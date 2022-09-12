Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Roche in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roche’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.20 on Monday. Roche has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 4.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Roche by 21.0% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 61,989 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

