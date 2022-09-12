Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €710.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.4 %

EPA:MC opened at €652.30 ($665.61) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €651.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €619.59. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($265.87).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

