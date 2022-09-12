Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after buying an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $47.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.